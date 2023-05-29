Pottsville, Pa. — Attorney General Michelle Henry announced today that Adriell Chambers, of Minersville, was sentenced to 7 ½ to 20 years in prison for his role in the 2015 murder of Dat Huynh.

Chambers, 44, was sentenced Wednesday in Schuylkill County Court.

In April, Chambers pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and burglary. In addition to his prison sentence, he will serve 20 years of probation for the burglary charge.

An investigation, conducted by the Pottsville Police Department and the Office of Attorney General, revealed that Chambers and a co-conspirator followed Huynh on the morning of March 2, 2015, before the victim was killed in his girlfriend’s Pottsville home later that day.

“Thanks to the hard work of the investigators, prosecutors, and our law enforcement partners, Adriell Chambers was brought to justice today for his role in the murder of Dat Huynh,” Attorney General Michelle Henry said. “We will work tirelessly to hold those accountable who take innocent lives.”

The Office of Attorney General assumed jurisdiction over the case in 2019 following a resource referral from the Schuylkill County District Attorney’s Office. In May 2021, the Forty-Fifth Statewide Investigating Grand Jury issued a presentment outlining Chambers’ involvement in the murder.

Investigators used cellphone data to determine that both Chambers and the co-conspirator were in the area at the time Huynh was shot. Video showed both conspirators were in a vehicle that was at the home when shots were fired. Witnesses also reported seeing two individuals flee in the vehicle after the shooting.

Money was stolen from Huynh’s home during the commission of the killing.

