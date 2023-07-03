A 71-year-old man was pronounced dead on Saturday evening after being discovered unresponsive in the swimming pool at his residence, according to PennLive.

The incident took place at approximately 7:45 p.m. on the 3100 block of Grandview Road in Penn Township.

Emergency responders attempted to resuscitate the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:20 p.m, reported PennLive.

The cause and manner of the man’s passing are currently under investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

