Allegheny County, Pa. — According to CBS Pittsburgh’s KDKA, a 22-year-old man faces multiple charges after an incident early Tuesday morning in Allegheny County.

Police say Dajuan Austin was sitting in driver’s seat of his car, unresponsive, when an officer approached. After being awakened, Austin allegedly refused to exit the car, a struggle ensued, Austin put the car in reverse, and backed over another officer, dragging him approximately 20 feet before crashing into a building.

According to KDKA, Austin then fled the scene but was eventually located, tased, and apprehended.

It was also reported that a stolen pistol was found in the vehicle, as well as a digital scale, sandwich bags, and substances suspected to be drugs.

He faces charges including aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, firearms charges, drug charges, DUI, and resisting arrest, according to reports.

Austin is being held in Allegheny County prison.

