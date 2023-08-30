Pittsburgh, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man is in custody after police said he attempted to enter a church with a shotgun in hand.

The man, 38 year-year-old Jeffrey Harris, walked into The Greater Dominion Church, a predominantly African American congregation and pointed a gun at two women, reported WTAE.

The church is located at the intersection of Fourth Street and Melrose Avenue in Ambridge, Pa., approximately 16 miles northwest of Pittsburgh.

Authorities responded to a report of a man wearing a camo vest walking around with a long gun shortly after 9 a.m.

The bishop of the church reported to WTAE that if he had arrived just one hour later, the suspect would have been able to get into the full church.

Beaver County Regional police reported that while Harris was in the 300 block of Merchant Street, he pointed his gun at a police officer, who then called for backup.

Harris was arrested in a business entryway and now faces numerous charges, including aggravated assault and terroristic threats.

Harris was found to have on him a 12-gauge shotgun, 25 shotgun rounds and what was later confirmed to be crystal meth. Officers determined that Harris' shotgun was recently fired.

Neighbors told police that Harris' boyfriend, who lives with him in a house in the 300 block of Duss Avenue, had not been seen in several days, reported WTAE.

When police entered the house to investigate, the porch was smeared with a slippery substance. Police found an empty bottle of personal lubricant on the porch.

The home appeared ready for standoff, including a weapons case with a drilled hole, that could be used as a tactical position from which someone could easily fire at the front door, WTAE reported.

Police called in the Allegheny County bomb squad to the home, who then removed a suspected explosive device. Additional crystal meth, ammunition and a notebook with a "handwritten script" for an active shooting were discovered in the home, reported WTAE.

Harris' bond was set at $975,000. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 5.

Police have not yet indicated whether Harris' boyfriend had been located.

The church, already armed with security, will now be adding more safety measures.

