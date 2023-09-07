Williamsport, Pa. — A man from Bloomsburg has admitted to buying and selling body parts stolen from cadavers at Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas mortuary.

On Thursday, Jeremy Pauley, 41, pleaded guilty in the U.S. Middle District Court to the charge of interstate transportation of stolen property and conspiracy to commit the same crime.

According to court documents, from February 2020 to August 2022, Pauley unlawfully transported human remains of the value of $5,000 or more.

Seven others were involved in the buying and selling of body parts including Cedric Lodge, 55, of Goffstown, N.H., Katrina Maclean, 44, of Salem, Mass., Joshua Taylor, 46, of West Lawn, Pa., Denise Lodge, 63, of Goffstown, N.H., and Mathew Lampi, 52, of East Bethel, Minn.

The others involved are awaiting trial.

According to court documents, Pauley stole parts of cadavers that were to be cremated, many of which had been donated to be used for research and educational purposes by the medical school, as well as the corpses of two stillborn babies who were supposed to be cremated and returned as cremains to their families.

Police said he bought and sold the parts through Paypal over an extended period, exchanging over $100,000 in online payments.

Pauley still faces charges in Cumberland County. He is scheduled for a formal arraignment on Oct. 9 for charges of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, abuse of a corpse, and receiving stolen property.

Pauley was released on personal recognizance.

