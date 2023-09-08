Middletown, Pa. — Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off winners claimed $191,793,342 in prizes during August, including one top prize worth $5 million claimed by a player from Allegheny County.
The top prizes, worth $1 million each, were claimed by players from Lackawanna and Clarion counties.
Additionally, there was one $1 million top prize that was shared by three players from Union and Chester counties.
The retailer who sold the $5 million-winning ticket earned a $10,000 bonus.
The retailers who sold the $1 million winning scratch-offs each earned a $5,000 bonus. The locations include:
- The Meadows Racetrack & Casino, 210 Racetrack Road, Washington, Washington County ($10,000 bonus)
- M Kumar P Inc., 914 Dunmore St., Throop, Lackawanna County ($5,000);
- GIANT Food Stores, 224 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg, Union County ($5,000)
- Sheetz, 1281 East Main St., Clarion, Clarion County ($5,000).
Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during August included:
- Six prizes of $500,000
- Two prizes of $300,000
- Nine prizes of $200,000
- Seven prizes of $100,000
Scratch-offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed.