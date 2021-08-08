Harrisburg, Pa. - The commonwealth's redistricting process continues to be complicated.

Pa. State Rep. Seth Grove (R-York), chair of the House State Government Committee, said the state is seeking feedback about congressional redistricting. Pennsylvania residents are invited to submit boundaries of communities of interest and comment on the congressional district map by visiting this website.

“We, as policymakers, want to hear from as many residents as possible about the congressional redistricting process,” Grove said.

To leave feedback, visit the website and click the "Provide Input" tab at the top of the site. From there, anyone can submit feedback to define their community of interest and comment on the current map.

“These innovative online tools put the process right in their hands, so that the voices of Pennsylvanians can be heard," Grove added.

The site also contains information on the 10 statewide hearings about redrawing congressional districts, which are being held by the House State Government Committee.

There are video recordings of the two hearings that have already been held with written testimonies.

A subscription service is available for those interested in further updates from the committee.

Congressional redistricting takes place every 10 years based on U.S. Census data.