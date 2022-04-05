Harrisburg, Pa. – A package of bills is expected to give local governments greater control over local waterway improvements across the state.

The eight-bill package grew out of testimony gathered during a House Majority Policy Committee hearing held in Tioga County in December regarding the challenges faced by communities in addressing stream maintenance issues.

Committee members heard from county and local officials in Tioga and Bradford counties; conservation officials from the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and local conservation districts; and farmers and landowners.

House Bill 2405: Would create a program that allows counties to opt in to address hazards within their streams by allowing for emergency maintenance permits in consultation with their county conservation district. This is modeled after a pilot project that has proven to be successful in Bradford County.

House Bill 2404: Would allow local government organizations to apply for a permit for continuing maintenance for a period of at least 10 years for the streams within their jurisdiction. This permit would grant an affirmative duty to the local government entity to properly maintain the streams and would not require the local government to get pre-approval for maintenance projects.

House Bill 2406: Would create a permit specific to smaller maintenance projects for the mitigation of flood-related hazards of less than 250 linear feet. This permit would be reviewed and issued by the local county conservation district.

House Bill 2407: Would clarify that the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has no authority for permitting or enforcement related to stream clearing or maintenance activities. This authority shall belong solely to DEP and the county conservation districts as appropriate.

House Bill 2408: Would declare that no permit or authorization shall be required for maintenance activities conducted on a culvert.

House Bill 2409: Would state that no permit shall be required for the removal of flood-related hazards from streams that are deemed to be an emergency by a state or county.

House Bill 2410: Would state that no permit shall be required for stream maintenance activities conducted 50 feet or less upstream or downstream of a bridge or culvert.

House Bill 2411: Would require DEP to issue an annual report to the General Assembly regarding flooding and stream maintenance and restoration.

The legislative package is expected to be formally introduced "very soon" in the House of Representatives.

"This is an important first step toward correcting the issues we see all across the Commonwealth that are causing flooding and property damage, as well as putting lives at risk," said State Rep. Clint Owlett in a newsletter sent Monday.

