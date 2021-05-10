Harrisburg, Pa. – Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus Chair and state Rep. Donna Bullock, D-Phila., released a statement regarding the upcoming ballot questions that will be posed to voters May 18 as a result of legislation passed by the General Assembly in two consecutive sessions.

“Since the pandemic began special interest groups funded by out-of-state billionaires have been spreading lies about COVID-19 and the governor’s effort to save lives. They hosted maskless rallies and demanded an end to mitigation efforts – spreading the virus, putting essential workers at risk, and making our recovery more challenging.

“Now these same special interests are spending millions of dollars clogging mailboxes with misinformation about the upcoming ballot questions. They claim to be speaking for workers everywhere, but especially for workers of color. It’s outrageous, it’s appalling, and it’s insulting. These groups have spent years opposing every attempt to improve the lives of working people and now they’re trying to say supporting equality also means risking lives and destroying the existing checks and balances against any governor’s ability to declare a disaster.

“There’s an old adage among attorneys: If the facts are on your side pound the facts, if the law is on your side pound the law, but, if you don’t have the facts or the law on your side then pound the table. These lie-filled mailers are pounding the table hoping to distract the people from making a truly informed choice. Voters, especially Black voters, are not easily fooled by these orchestrated efforts to mislead the public with stock images, false alliances, and lies.”

For more information about the ballot questions, you can refer to the Pennsylvania Department of State website at Ballot Questions (pa.gov).