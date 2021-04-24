Harrisburg, Pa. - Representatives Kyle Mullins and Marty Flynn are again calling for an increase to Pennsylvania's minimum wage. Joined by the Acting Secretary of Labor and Industry, and Scranton homecare worker Dominick Cutro, the group proposed increasing the wage to $12 per hour with an increase to $15 by 2027.

“It’s time to ensure that the hardworking frontline workers that care for our loved ones, look after our young children, and stock our grocery store shelves earn a living wage,” said Acting Secretary Berrier.

“It’s unconscionable that the workers we’ve all relied on during this pandemic, people who have put their health at risk to provide vital services, often struggle to afford basic necessities themselves. Too many of these workers make less than $15 an hour, and it’s beyond time that all Pennsylvanians earn a fair, livable wage.”

Supporters of a minimum wage increase claim that the current $7.25 wage is outdated, especially since every state neighboring Pennsylvania has a higher minimum.

Currently, there are eight states working on a path to a $15 minimum wage including Florida. Stagnant wages may contribute to people wanting to leave Pennsylvania as workers in other states earn more than double the wages for doing the same jobs.

“Pennsylvanians earning minimum wage make just $290 per week. And that’s before taxes, health care and other deductions are taken out of their checks,” said Rep. Marty Flynn.

“Increasing the minimum wage to $12 immediately, with a clear pathway to $15 per hour over an extended period of time will move our children, friends, and neighbors to a more livable minimum wage. It will also help reduce the number of low-income families that rely on government aid. A recent report by the Economic Policy Institute found that increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour and eliminating tipped minimum wage by 2025 would free up $13 billion to $30 billion in taxpayer revenue annually.”

According to the Keystone Research Center, 64 percent of restaurant workers, 38 percent of retail workers, 26 percent of agricultural, fishing, forestry, and mining workers; and 18 percent of health care and social workers earn below $15 per hour. Since the last time the minimum wage was increased, its purchasing power has dropped by nearly 17 percent due to inflation and cost of living increases.

"As caregivers, we've dedicated our lives to taking care of others, but often, we can't even take care of ourselves," said Dominick Cutro, a caregiver and member of the United Home Care Workers of Pennsylvania.

"For too long, home care workers have been paid pennies for our work, forced to make impossible decisions like whether we'll pay a bill or put food on the table for our families. It's past time to raise the wage to $15 so that caregivers can live with the same dignity and respect that we work so hard to give to others."