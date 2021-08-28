Harrisburg, Pa. - Pennsylvania is joining surrounding states in working with the federal government, offering assistance to Afghan refugees, Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday.

Earlier this week, the Wolf administration reached out to the federal government, refugee resettlement organizations, and municipalities offering assistance and resources to Afghans fleeing persecution following the fall of the Afghanistan government and Haitians fleeing a humanitarian crisis following a catastrophic earthquake in Haiti.

Refugee arrival is "imminent" to the Philadelphia airport, according to the administration.

More information A copy of the letter from Wolf to President Biden A copy of the letter from the Department of Human Services to refugee resettlement organizations A copy of the letter from the Department of Human Services to municipalities

The administration offered assistance to ensure that critical resettlement organizations and communities have federal and state resources to welcome and support individuals and families resettling in the commonwealth.

“Pennsylvania was founded on the ideals of peace, tolerance, and safety for all people. It is incumbent on us to model the ideals on which Pennsylvania was founded and be a welcoming home for any who seek safe refuge in the United States. Therefore, Pennsylvania stands ready to continue serving as a resource and a safe, welcoming home for those who seek refuge in the United States,” said Wolf.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) works with the federal government and local refugee resettlement agencies that operate in communities to connect refugees resettled by the federal government in Pennsylvania with benefit programs and supportive services.

DHS helps provide stability and access to high quality employment, medical and mental health screenings, support services, and case management that help new Pennsylvanians as they acclimate to their new home and community for up to 60 months post-arrival.

“I am incredibly grateful to our refugee resettlement organizations whose ongoing vital work ensure that individuals and families are not only welcome but have access to important resources to help them thrive,” the governor added.

“As we continue to collaborate with the federal government, my administration offers support to organizations and communities, and asks community leaders for flexibility and understanding," Wolf said.