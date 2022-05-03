Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania House of Representatives Monday have passed a package of legislation that would increase fossil fuel energy production in the state.

This package of bills would significantly diminish the strength of the Delaware River Basin Compact (DRBC), an inter-state agreement between Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Delaware, which created a commission to oversee regulations in the Delaware River. It would also increase Pennsylvania’s power in voting within the commission.

The DRBC voted last year to ban fracking in Delaware River Basin after citing scientific evidence that fracking has polluted drinking water.

This package of bills would overturn that decision.

Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff said passage of this bill would be a step toward energy freedom and expanded energy production.

“Pennsylvania has the ability and resources to invest in freedom by contributing to American-led energy independence for ourselves and our allies by increasing natural gas production and transmission capabilities to help end Russia’s energy dominance in Europe and other parts of the world,” Benninghoff said.

Other bills passed by the House to expand Pennsylvania’s energy production include:

House Bill 604 would establish a permitting framework at the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to ensure that decisions on permits are rendered reliably and in a timely manner.

House Bill 2450 would amend DRBC to reapportion the voting rights within the DRBC based on the amount of the basin territory that is within each state. Pennsylvania would have six votes under this plan, New Jersey would have three votes, New York would have two votes, Delaware would have one vote, and the federal government would have one vote.

House Bill 2451 would amend the DRBC to make it clear that it is not within the DRBC’s authority to ban fracking.

House Bill 2461 would require the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to establish a program to lease the subsurface rights under state lands for oil and gas development.

House Bill 637 would require legislative approval before Pennsylvania could enter a multi-state carbon tax program like RGGI. That passed the House on March 30.

Passage of the legislative package comes on the heels of the Biden administration entering into an agreement with the European leaders to significantly increase domestic natural gas exports to these countries.

