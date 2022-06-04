Harrisburg, Pa. — The PA House of Representatives voted unanimously to approve a bill that requires the notification of a $10 fee on v-tolls — a charge unbeknownst to many E-ZPass users.

House Bill 2139 would require the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to notify an E-ZPass account holder the first time the person incurs a v-toll in a calendar year.

V-tolls are charged when a driver’s E-ZPass transponder is not detected as their vehicle enters or exits the turnpike or travels through a toll plaza. In 2021, more than 200,000 Pennsylvanians were charged v-tolls and many were unaware of the charges.

The bill also would make several other changes to improve toll collection and increase penalties against drivers who either don’t pay or evade tolls:

Decrease the threshold at which penalties can be assessed against drivers who don’t pay. A driver’s vehicle registration could be suspended after four unpaid tolls, rather than the current six, and after $250 in unpaid tolls, instead of the current $500.

Make technical updates to reflect the move toward cashless tolling and clarify what constitutes affirmative action by a driver to evade paying turnpike tolls.

Require a feasibility study to review third-party processing and transaction accounts for toll collection.

Require an annual report to the General Assembly summarizing collected and uncollected toll revenues for the previous fiscal year, projected collected and uncollected toll revenues for the previous fiscal year, and reasons for uncollected toll revenues.

The bill passed with a vote of 203-0 and now goes to the Senate for consideration.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.