Harrisburg, Pa. — State legislators are pushing for tax relief for businesses with a proposed bill to lower the Corporate Net Income Tax.

HB-1960, approved by The Pennsylvania House of Representatives, amends the Tax Reform Code of 1971.

The bill would lower the Corporate Net Income Tax rate to 8.99% starting in January. The current rate is 9.99%. Under the bill, further reductions would be made if there is a budget surplus more than $500 million for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 fiscal years.

The measure also would increase the percentage of taxable income that can be carried over as a net operating loss to 45%. The rate could increase to 50% if there is a budget surplus of more than $750 million for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 fiscal years.

“Pennsylvania is consistently lagging behind other states as job creators choose places with more favorable tax and regulatory policies,” said Rep. Martin Causer, who voted in favor of the bill. “The vote taken today is a major step in the right direction toward more employer investment, more family-sustaining jobs, and more opportunity for our citizens.”

The measure now goes to the Senate for consideration.

