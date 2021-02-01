Harrisburg, Pa. – Currently, Pennsylvania is under two long-term emergency declarations: one for the opioid crisis, which has been in place for over three years, and one for the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been active for over ten months.

The recently introduced House Bill 55 proposes an amendment to the state Constitution limiting emergency declarations by a governor to a maximum of 21 days. Extending the declaration beyond that time would require legislative approval.

Emergency declarations are meant to free resources for an immediate response to a situation such as a natural disaster. Some legislators have suggested that ongoing long-term emergency declarations are being used to circumvent the state Constitution, the separation of powers, and the will of the people.

The bill also proposes:

Prohibiting the denial of equality of rights on the basis of race or ethnicity in the state Constitution

Clarifying that a resolution terminating or extending a disaster emergency declaration does not have to be signed by the governor

If the bill is approved by the House and Senate, the amendment will be placed on the May 18 primary election ballot for voters to decide.