Gas prices are on the rise once again, hitting American drivers in the wallet. Pennsylvania's gas price average stands at $3.86, making it the 12th highest in the nation, according to GasBuddy.

The U.S. gas price average is slightly lower at $3.75, but still causing concern for consumers nationwide. California bears the highest burden, with gas prices reaching a staggering average of $4.95 per gallon.

“Gas demand barely budged from last week, yet compared to this time in 2022, it is higher nationwide except for the Gulf Coast, Texas, and New Mexico,“ Andrew Gross, a spokesperson for AAA said. “Some industry experts speculate that scorching temps in that region are keeping people off the road,” he added.

The primary driver behind the steep increase in gas prices is the soaring cost of oil. Oil prices have shot up by nearly $4 per barrel in the past few days, hovering near the $80-per-barrel mark, reported Clarion Today. As oil accounts for almost half of the cost of a gallon of gas, higher oil prices directly impact pump prices.

The national average for a gallon of gas has surged by 16 cents in the past week to reach $3.75. This marks an increase of 21 cents from a month ago, but a decrease of 47 cents from the same time last year, according to the report.

Recent data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reveals a slight rise in gas demand, climbing from 8.76 to 8.86 million barrels per day last week. However, total domestic gasoline stocks have fallen from 219.5 to 218.4 million barrels.

With supplies tightening, any further increase in demand is likely to translate into further price hikes at the pump.

