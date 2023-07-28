Harrisburg, Pa. — Several casinos have been fined by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board for violation, totaling $67,500.

During a public meeting, the Board's Office of Enforcement Counsel ("OEC") presented and gained approval for three consent agreements, including:

Downs Racing, L.P., operator of Mohegan Pennsylvania, fined $50,000 for allowing individuals under the age of 21 to access the gaming floor. The violations involved one individual gaining access multiple times to gamble, and another individual gaining access and being provided alcohol.

Holdings Acquisition, L.P., operator of Rivers Casino Pittsburgh, received a $10,000 fine for permitting an individual under 21 to enter the gaming floor and gamble.

Sugarhouse HSP Gaming, L.P., operator of Rivers Casino Philadelphia, faced a $7,500 fine for employing an untrained staff member as a roulette dealer.

Additionally, seven adults were banned from all casinos in the Commonwealth following petition by the Board. These individuals had left minors unattended to engage in gambling activities, creating potentially unsafe situations for the children involved, according to a Pa. Gaming Control Board release.

Since the beginning of 2022 through June 2023, the Board reported a concerning number of 397 incidents involving adults leaving 633 minors unattended to gamble at Pennsylvania casinos, according to the report.

Recent situations that resulted in bans from casinos include:

Parents left their 9-year-old child unattended in a hotel room at Mt. Airy Casino Resort for a total of 7 hours 48 minutes over a 2 ½ day period to gamble.

A male patron left a 5-year-old child unattended in a vehicle in the parking garage of Rivers Casino Philadelphia for 35 minutes while gambling in the sportsbook.

A male patron left a 3-year-old child unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Live! Philadelphia Hotel and Casino for 10 minutes while gambling in the sportsbook.

A female patron left four children (ages 2, 10, 13, and 13) unattended in a vehicle in the parking garage of Rivers Casino Pittsburgh for 40 minutes while patronizing the casino and observing an acquaintance gamble.

A male patron left a 7-year-old child unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Parx Casino Bensalem for 23 minutes while gambling in the sportsbook and at a slot machine.

A male patron was left an 11-month-old child unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Rivers Casino Philadelphia for 42 minutes while gambling at table games.

