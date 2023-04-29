Harrisburg, Pa. — Three people were banned from entering Pennsylvania casinos following a PA Gaming Control Board meeting on Wednesday.

The board, which oversees all aspects of gambling involving 17 land-based casinos, online casino games, retail and online sports wagering, as well as Video Gaming Terminals, acted on petitions to ban three adults from all casinos in the Commonwealth for leaving a total of six children unattended in order to engage in gaming activities.

The patrons were added to an "Involuntary Exclusion List," according to a press release.

A male patron allegedly left three children, ages three, eight, and 10 unattended in a vehicle in the Mohegan Pennsylvania casino parking lot while he wagered at the sportsbook.

A female patron allegedly left two children, ages two and five, unattended in the food court at Valley Forge Casino Resort in order to wager at the sportsbook, and later once again left the children unattended in a vehicle in the casino’s parking lot. She was approached by security before she was able to gamble, according to the release.

Another female patron allegedly left her 13-year-old child unattended in a vehicle at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course while she cashed a check and gambled on slot machines.

These actions "serve as a reminder that adults are prohibited from leaving minors unattended in the parking lot or garage, a hotel, or other venues at a casino since it creates a potentially unsafe and dangerous environment for the children," according to the gaming board.

Leaving minors unattended at a Pennsylvania casino also subjects the offending adult to criminal prosecution in addition to exclusion from all Pennsylvania casinos. Since the start of 2022 through March 2023, the PA Gaming Board has identified 344 incidents of adults leaving children unattended to gamble at Pennsylvania casinos involving 568 minors.

Three casinos received violations from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, with total fines levied at $147,500.

The approved consent agreements were the result of negotiations between the Office of Enforcement Counsel and the following casinos:

Mount Airy #1, LLC, operator of Mount Airy Casino Resort in Monroe County was fined $120,000 for failure to timely submit internal audit plans, which was a stipulation of its Statement of Conditions for licensure.

Downs Racing, L.P., operator of Mohegan Pennsylvania casino in Luzerne County received a fine of $20,000 for two incidents in which supervisory employees worked without the proper Board-issued permit.

Sugarhouse HSP Gaming, L.P., operator of Rivers Casino Philadelphia, a $7,500 fine for not properly notifying its security and surveillance staff along with law enforcement about an alleged cheating incident at a table game involving marked cards.

