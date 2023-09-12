Franklin County, Pa. — The flamingo that was been badly injured by a snapping turtle this week is now receiving care from an animal hospital in Franklin County.

Hurricane Idalia pulled flamingos into various states across the east coast last week. On Thursday morning, a pair of flamingos were spotted in southern Pennsylvania’s Franklin County.

Days later, one of them was pulled underwater by a snapping turtle, according to a Facebook post by Michael Illo. An observer ran into the pond shortly thereafter and rescued it.

The injured flamingo was brought into Raven Ridge Wildlife Center on Monday.

"We hope you understand that the safety and well-being of this flamingo is our top priority, as it would be with any patient that we admitted in critical condition," read a post on Raven Ridge Wildlife Center's Facebook page. "We were able to get an emergency appointment with our friends at Companion Animal Hospital."

X-rays of the flamingo show no breaks or fractures to the leg, but there is tissue, muscle, and some tendon damage from the snapping turtles attack, according to the post. The veterinarian was able to clean the leg and put in several sutures and repair the torn skin and tendons.

"With this type of injury is not going to be a quick rehabilitation for this flamingo, as we need to continue wound treatments, antibiotics and constant monitoring," the post continued. "Many thanks to the rescuer, Patrick, our Game Warden, for a safe transport, and our amazing Veterinarian team who did an amazing job with the surgery."

Raven Ridge Wildlife Center is currently taking donations for the surgery and continued care of the flamingo.

