Pennsylvania’s Rainbow Tomatoes Garden is home to the world’s largest selection of tinned fish.

In addition to over 300 kinds of tomatoes, the farm, located in East Greenville, offers the world’s largest selection of tinned seafood, according to Philadelphia Magazine.

Dan Waber, owner of the farm and his wife, Jenny Hill, have over 700 tin fish options available at the farm including sardines, anchovies, tuna, oysters, squid and more.

In 2019, the farm began selling tomatoes. After the first season, Waber and Hill decided to expand into a year-round business, they told Philadelphia Magazine. They started to source goods that would pair well with tomatoes, including balsamic vinegar, olive oil and flaky sea salt.

One day, the two realized that one of their food suppliers had a line of tinned fish. They didn’t know if anyone would like it, but they decided to give it a try.

The first day they put the tinned fish on the shelves, they sold out.

Today, the farm carries over 700 products and sources from 105 vendors, many of which are products requested by their customers.

To learn more, visit Rainbow Tomatoes Garden on Facebook.

