Harrisburg, Pa. – On Monday, Dec. 14, the Pennsylvania Electoral College will meet and Pennsylvania’s 20 Electors will cast their votes to reflect the will of the people.

"My office has successfully protected Pennsylvanians right to vote against a constant assault over the past six months, and we will continue that fight as long as necessary," Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

In response to the Supreme Court of the United States' recent denial of the Trump Campaign's lawsuit to overturn the 2020 Election results, Shapiro said:

“The US Supreme Court saw through this seditious abuse of the judicial process, and its swift denial should make anyone contemplating further attacks on our election think twice. While these stunts are legally insignificant, their cost to our country — in misleading the public about a free and fair election and in tearing at our Constitution — is high and we will not tolerate them from our sister states or anyone else."