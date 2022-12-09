Scranton, Pa. - At the close of a three-week trial, a Pennsylvania physician was found guilty this week for unlawfully distributing controlled substances resulting in death,

Dr. Martin Evers, age 64, of Pike County was found guilty on December 5, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani tried the case.

Evers was found guilty on 71 counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances, as charged in the superseding indictment.

The counts involved the unlawful distribution of oxycodone, fentanyl, and methadone, all Schedule II controlled substances, and diazepam, a Schedule IV controlled substance.

One of the counts of which Evers was convicted involved the unlawful distribution of oxycodone and fentanyl that resulted in the death of a 48-year-old Monroe County woman on February 11, 2019.

During the three-week trial, prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office presented the testimony from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) - Diversion Division, six pharmacists who refused to fill prescriptions issued by Evers, a Walmart Global Investigations witness who offered testimony related to Walmart’s issuance of a nationwide ban for filling all narcotic prescriptions issued by Evers, an expert on pain medicine, an expert toxicologist, an expert pathologist, a Pennsylvania State Police Officer, and a witness from the Monroe County Coroner’s Office.

Evers was an employee of the Bon Secours Charity Health System and practiced as a primary care physician in Milford, Pa. He was licensed in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and authorized to prescribe controlled substances for legitimate medical purposes and in the usual course of professional practice. His medical license was suspended on September 4, 2019.

The jury found that Evers repeatedly prescribed oxycodone and other opioids outside the usual course of professional practice and not for legitimate medical purposes and as a result, addiction and death occurred.

After the jury’s verdict, prosecutors asked that Evers be immediately detained pending sentencing. Judge Mariani ordered Evers detained.

The two-year long investigation in this case was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and its Diversion Division, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michelle Olshefski and Jenny Robert prosecuted the case.

