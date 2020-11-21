Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) donated 700 toys that passed safety inspections to the Dauphin County Systems of Care and New Life for Girls gift drives for the holiday season. L&I's Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety sorted and inspected each toy before donating them.

Under state law, the Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety must inspect all new stuffed toy samples for contents, choking hazards, and general safety. Toys that pass the inspection get a registration number, which is on every stuffed toy sold in the state of Pennsylvania.

Because of the required inspection process, the Department accumulates hundreds of toy samples each year. Over the past five years, L&I has donated about 3,200 toys to gift drives.

“With all the stuffed toys that come to our Harrisburg office for inspection, L&I staff consider ourselves to be part of Santa’s workshop,” said L&I Secretary Jerry Oleksiak. “Partnering with Dauphin County Systems of Care and New Life for Girls gives us a unique opportunity to provide children with the toys that pass inspection, giving the toys a good home and bringing joy to kids across Pennsylvania this holiday season.”

Dauphin County Systems of Care is a collective array of organizations and individuals who come together to connect people with services, supports and resources they need to educate, inform, and enhance their lives. Dauphin County Systems of Care is collecting donations of toys

and household items such as blankets, pillows, disinfectant supplies, and clothing items for children through age 12. They will distribute these items via a Holiday Celebration Dump in a Trunk Parade. The program will provide a gift for nearly 1,450 children this holiday season.

New Life for Girls is a residential program for women, and women with dependent children in their care. The nonprofit was established in 1972 for women who were addicted, physically and emotionally abused, or incarcerated. As part of its annual Christmas gift collection, New Life for Girls partners with local churches and civic organizations to provide toys and necessities to mothers and their children, as well as former program participants, in need of assistance around the holidays.

In addition to inspecting stuffed toys, L&I's Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety enforces safety standards relating to many other products including boilers, elevators, flammable liquids, bedding, and upholstery.