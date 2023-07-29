Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Education is removing barriers to certify teachers, according to a news release.

PDE has made "significant strides" in reducing processing timelines for In-State Level I certificates, cutting down the waiting period by approximately 10 weeks compared to last year.

The Department has also introduced a new features on its website aimed at enhancing transparency and responsiveness in the educator certification process, a news release said.

The new certification "clock" on PDE's Certification page offers real-time updates on the time required to process a certificate once all necessary information is submitted to the Department.

Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin expressed his pride in the efforts to streamline government processes, making it easier for educators in the Commonwealth to obtain their certificates. He also highlighted the importance of the online feature, which provides educators with clear expectations during the certification process, fostering transparency, accountability, and improved services for current and prospective educators across the state.

The current processing timelines indicated by the online clock are as follows:

In-State Level I Certificates: 2-4 weeks

Level II Certificates: 4-6 weeks

Add-On Certificates: 1-3 weeks

Emergency Certificates: 2-4 weeks

This represents a significant improvement in response time of approximately 10 weeks for In-State Level I Certifications compared to last year, the PDE said.

Dr. Mumin acknowledged the progress made so far but emphasized that there is more work ahead to further reduce processing times and ensure teachers receive their certificates as efficiently as possible.

To achieve these improvements, PDE increased staffing by hiring four new full-time employees, three temporary employees, and one summer annuitant. They also evaluated the certification process to prioritize Instructional I certificates. The team is working diligently to process certifications and respond to the high volume of emails, handling over 1,500 emails per week, the department said.

Last year, PDE revamped its website to facilitate easier access to certification-related information for current and prospective educators. The Certification page was prioritized in this effort, being one of the most frequently visited pages on the PDE website.

Changes to the page included user-friendly breakdowns of common topics, updated FAQs, a step-by-step guide, and instructional YouTube videos for first-time users.

Chat GPT assisted in the development of this article.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.