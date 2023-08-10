Harrisburg, Pa. – A couple from Luzerne County have each been sentenced to prison terms for abusing and neglecting a young boy, according to Attorney General Michelle Henry.

Natalie Shaffer, the boy’s mother, will serve five to 12 years in prison, followed by seven years of probation. She previously pleaded guilty to felony counts of aggravated assault of a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

Zachary Vincent, Schaffer’s paramour at the time of the crimes, will serve four to 12 years, followed by seven years of probation. He previously pleaded guilty to the same charges.

Both defendants are prohibited from any contact with the child for the entirety of the prison and probation terms.

The boy was purposely starved, neglected, and not taken to medical appointments, according to the AG's news release. School officials prompted an investigation when they noticed the boy’s condition — he only weighed about 20 pounds at age 6.

“The details of this case are beyond disturbing — they are difficult to even imagine,” Attorney General Henry said. “This couple deprived an innocent boy of basic care, showing callous disregard, and committing intentional acts of harm against the child.”

Shaffer, 28, and Vincent, 33, shared responsibility for four minor children, in total. An investigation into their parenting started in 2021 when a school official called the police to report that Schaffer’s 6-year-old child had signs of severe distress and malnourishment. He appeared gaunt and underfed, court documents noted.

The investigation found a history of neglect with the child. He had been previously hospitalized and in foster care for starvation. Additionally, the child had many medical issues that were ignored. Shaffer canceled, or simply did not show up, for over 100 medical appointments.

When agents arrived at Vincent and Shaffer’s residence in February 2021, they found the home in deplorable condition, unfit for human habitation. There was garbage throughout the home, in every room, including on the children’s beds. The home contained broken furniture, dog feces, cigarette ashes, and exposed wiring, the news release said.

The four children have since been placed in protective custody.

This case was prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Angela Sperrazza and Senior Deputy Attorney General Michelle Hardik.

Natalie Shaffer docket

Zachary Vincent docket

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.