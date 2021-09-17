Harrisburg, Pa. -- The chaotic inquiry into the 2020 election continues as the state legislature has subpoenaed the Wolf administration for personal information on voters and their voting trends.

"These subpoenas only highlight how Republican leaders in our Commonwealth continue to try and manufacture controversy out of nothing - instead of a bombshell, the majority of this information is publicly available, and does not require force to be compelled," said a statement by Attorney Gen. Josh Shapiro, himself a potential frontrunner for the 2022 Democratic nomination for governor to succeed outgoing Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Republicans on the state senate panel requesting the personal information on voters claim this information would show if fraud was committed in Pa., a state Joe Biden won by more than 80,000 votes over former president Donald Trump.

"There have been questions regarding the validity of people who have voted, whether or not they do exist," State Sen. Cris Dush (R - Jefferson County), chairman of the senate committee investigation the election.

State Sen. Steve Santarsiero (D - Bucks County) said the allegations have been proven merit-less, according to the Inquirer. "Why do we now need this information?" he questioned.

Dush is in the process of interviewing contractors to consult with the state senate Republican lawyers in order to figure out what information will be shared with outside parties.

Dush did say this cost will be paid for by taxpayers, according to the Inquirer.

Information being requested on voters includes a voters social security number; voters drivers license number; dates of birth and addresses; if you cast an in-person or mail-in ballot; all changes to state voter records; communications between state and county election offices during the 2020 election; the directives relating to the administration of elections; and other training materials provided for election workers.

The Republican-led Intergovernmental Affairs and Operations Committee of the state senate voted along party lines, 7-4, to issue the subpoena, directing the Department of State to produce the records by Oct 1.

"We will gather sensitive information, we will review sensitive information, and then we will secure that information," said state Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R - Centre County).

But in the end, Democratic lawmakers were left asking how an outside contractor could properly handle sensitive and personal information.

"My office is aware that voters’ private and sensitive information is also being requested. We will do everything within our power to protect Pennsylvanians’ personal data,” said Shapiro.