Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against social media giant Facebook Inc.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro alleges Facebook Inc. has worked to maintain a monopoly, buying social networking sites seen as competition in a predatory manner.

Shapiro has a bipartisan coalition of 48 attorneys general, backing the suit against Facebook Inc.

The lawsuit alleges that, over the last decade, the social networking giant illegally acquired competitors in a predatory manner and cut services to smaller firms, changing the media landscape and depriving users and small businesses from the benefits of competition while reducing privacy protections and services along the way — all in an effort to boost its bottom line through increased advertising revenue.

“This lawsuit is straightforward. We’re alleging that Facebook built a monopoly that, as we speak, is doing all it can to stifle competition, including local media, prey on smaller companies, and punish anyone it can’t buy through cutting off access to services and information,” said Shapiro. “This is not how normal businesses operate; it is how illegal monopolies operate. They are breaking the law and we’re going to stop them in court.”

Facebook monetizes its business by selling advertising to firms that attach immense value to the user engagement and highly targeted advertising that Facebook can deliver due to the vast trove of data it collects on users, their friends, and their interests.

In an effort to maintain its market dominance in social networking, Facebook employs a variety of methods to impede competing services and — as Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and controlling shareholder Mark Zuckerberg has stated — to “build a competitive moat” around the company.

The two most utilized strategies have been to acquire smaller rivals and potential rivals before they could threaten Facebook’s dominance and to suffocate and squash third-party developers that Facebook invited to utilize its platform — allowing Facebook to maintain its monopoly over the social networking market and make billions from advertising. As one market participant noted, if an application (app) encroached on Facebook’s turf or didn’t consider selling, Zuckerberg would go into “destroy mode,” subjecting small businesses to the “wrath of Mark.”

Facebook’s unlawful monopoly gives it broad discretion to set the terms for how its users’ private information is collected and used to further its business interests.

When Facebook cuts off integration to third-party developers, users cannot easily move their own information — such as their lists of friends — to other social networking services. This decision forces users to either stay put or start their online lives from scratch, if they want to try an alternative.

The harm to consumers over the last decade comes as a direct result of Facebook’s acquisition of smaller firms that pose competitive threats, Shapiro said.

Facebook employs unique data-gathering tools to monitor new apps all in an effort to see what is gaining traction with users.

That data helps Facebook select acquisition targets that pose the greatest threats to Facebook’s dominance.

The elimination of competitive alternatives means users have no alternative to Facebook, fueling its unfettered growth without competition and further entrenching its position. The two most obvious examples of this successful strategy were Instagram and WhatsApp — both which posed a unique and dire threat to Facebook’s monopoly.

As laid out in the complaint, the coalition of attorneys general argues that Facebook targets competitors with a ‘buy or bury’ approach: if they refuse to be bought out, Facebook tries to squeeze every bit of oxygen out of the room for these companies.

To facilitate this goal, Facebook has used an “open first–closed later” strategy to stop competitive threats, or deter them from competing, at the inception.

Not only did Facebook benefit monetarily through the third-party developers’ revenue, but Facebook’s services were expanded, as Facebook did not have the capacity to create and develop all the useful social features offered through third-party developers.

As a consequence of Facebook’s expansive user base and the vast trove of data it collects from its users and users’ connections, Facebook is able to sell highly targeted advertising that firms greatly value.

The volume, velocity, and variety of Facebook’s user data give it an unprecedented, virtually 360-degree view of users and their contacts, interests, preferences, and activities.

The more users Facebook can acquire and convince to spend additional time on its platforms, the more data Facebook can accumulate by surveilling the activities of its users and thereby increase its revenues through advertising — reaping the company billions every month.

The coalition alleges Facebook’s unlawful maintenance of its monopoly power violates Section 2 of the Sherman Act and its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp violates Section 7 of the Clayton Act.