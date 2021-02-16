Harrisburg, Pa. – The National ABLE Alliance recently reached a $150 million asset milestone that has enabled the Pennsylvania Treasury's PA ABLE program to reduce its fees. PA ABLE helps Pennsylvanians with disabilities and their families save money without affecting eligibility for federal and state support such as SSI and Medical Assistance.

Fees are being lowered by two basis points, or 0.02%.

PA ABLE is the ABLE Alliance's largest member, accounting for nearly 30% of the group's asset pool. It has 4,582 accounts and holds $47.3 million in assets. PA ABLE offers seven different tax-advantaged savings options including an interest-bearing checking account with a debit card. Account owners pay no federal or state income taxes on savings growth or withdrawals for qualified disability-related expenses. Contributions up to $15,000 per year can be deducted on state income tax benefits - a benefit exclusive to PA ABLE.

PA ABLE accounts are used for a variety of qualified disability-related expenses such as housing, education, healthcare, transportation, assistive technology, and other items.

For more information about PA ABLE, visit the PA ABLE website or call (855) 529-ABLE (2253).