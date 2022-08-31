Williamsport, Pa.— Pennsylvania’s Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, made a campaign stop in Williamsport Tuesday, attacking his Democratic opponent, PA Lt Gov John Fetterman, for not debating him.

Oz, while addressing a packed crowd of supporters at the Genetti Hotel, said Fetterman is a “ne’er-do-well” that’s “never worked a real job in his life” with “radical positions.”

Oz repeatedly called attention to Fetterman’s absence from the campaign trail, after suffering a stroke in May prior to the primary election. Oz also said that Fetterman refuses to debate him in public forum.

Fetterman said, in a statement Tuesday, the "concessions" the Oz campaign offered for a debate "made it abundantly clear that they think it is funny to mock a stroke survivor."

The "concessions" offered by the Oz campaign were they'd "pay for additional medical personnel" for Fetterman, allowing him to take bathroom breaks, and allowing him to have notes on hand as well as an earpiece to obtain answers from staff.

"As I recover from this stroke and improve my auditory processing and speech, I look forward to continuing to meet with the people of Pennsylvania," Fetterman said.

“My opponent won’t come out,” Oz said. “He’s not answered a single question since before the primary, and I have been challenging him to come out and listen to what people have to say and answer their questions.”

Oz said that he and his team picked five “big debates from major media companies in Pennsylvania” and that Fetterman refuses to accept them.

“The first debate is supposed to be a week from today,” Oz said. “You know what he [Fetterman] said? Nothing. He never says anything. I never get to hear what he really thinks.”

This led to Oz holding what he called a “mock debate” where he contrasted himself with Fetterman.

“If we were to have debate, this is what you’d hear me say,” Oz said.

Oz broke into six major points the issues that differentiate him from his opponent: the economy, energy, crime, the border, education, and healthcare.

On the economy, Oz said that Fetterman is unable to get in-line with his own party.

“[Fetterman] has criticized Joe Biden for not spending enough money on these radical social programs,” Oz said.

Oz said that the inflation being experienced currently under the Biden administration would be worse if Fetterman had his way. Oz continued, saying that Fetterman told those in his own party that support fellow Democrat, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, to not vote for him.

Unlike Fetterman, Manchin has long been committed to the preservation of the filibuster as it stands now under the “two-track” system introduced in 1972.

The two-track system allows for any one senator to filibuster while the body continues with other business. This allows one senator to indefinitely block a proposal until 60 votes can be reached to close debate through a motion that is called a cloture.

“[Fetterman’s] fighting with his own party,” Oz said. “That’s how far left he is.”

Oz said that the biggest risk facing the economy isn’t in America; it’s in China.

On energy, Oz claimed that Fetterman wants to get rid of fracking because “it doesn’t look good.”

“John Fetterman (loves doing this on Twitter) thinks it’s cool to say, ‘get rid of fracking’ and ‘fracking is a stain on Pennsylvania’ along with a whole litany of other criticisms of an important sector,” Oz said.

Oz continued saying there’s no reason that Pennsylvania shouldn’t be exploring all types of energy options, including green energy.

“I’m good with green energy,” Oz said. “We know we can’t do that the way the Green New Deal is structured. It can’t be done. As a scientist, I’m telling you.”

The COVID-19 pandemic, according to Oz, is a period of “weaponizing science."

On crime, Oz said that he and Fetterman are on completely “opposite sides” in what “maybe the biggest issue of the campaign.”

Oz took aim at Fetterman’s support of eliminating life-sentences, reducing prison population by one-third, legalization of controlled substances, and providing safe injection sites for users.

Oz also claimed that the Kensington neighborhood in Philadelphia had “city blocks filled with zombies walking around addicted to drugs, not put into detox, not put into rehab.”

“They think they’re being humanitarian,” Oz continued. “They’re destroying people’s lives.”

Oz said unlike Fetterman he would also look to support police instead of rejecting them.

“We don’t have enough police officers, no one wants to do the job,” Oz said. “Who wants to be criticized all day long for doing the best that you can do?”

On the border, Oz took aim at Fetterman for his support of “open borders” and “sanctuary cities.”

Oz said that Fetterman supports a system that currently sees “millions of people coming forever changing the nature of our country.”

“We’re stuck, and [Fetterman] wants more of it,” Oz said.

Oz said that progressive border politics “hold back law enforcement.”

“I believe in having a strong firm border,” Oz said. “Where people only come across if you want them to come across.”

On education, Oz said that unlike Fetterman he wants American “values reflected in our school system.”

Oz also criticized Fetterman for sending his kids to private schools, calling it “hypocrisy.”

On healthcare, Oz went after Fetterman for his association with Independent, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and their support of a single payer healthcare system.

“[Sander’s and Fetterman] want to get rid of all private healthcare,” Oz said. “I’m telling you, as a physician that’s studied this his whole life, it will destroy healthcare.”

Oz would also say that Fetterman is the most “radical candidate for Senate” in American history, who lived a life of privilege. Oz said that Fetterman’s parent’s “paid for his expenses,” and the house Fetterman lives in was given to him by his sister for $1.

“These are the kinds of decisions, that if you make them in your life, it’s your choice,” Oz said. “Those aren’t the decisions I want to represent us in the United States Senate.”

The Oz campaign did not provide time for the candidate to answer media questions. Oz did take a few audience questions prior to taking photographs with his supporters.

