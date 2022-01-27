Owners of beloved Columbia County farm searching for new owner to continue farming tradition

Orangeville, Pa. – The owners of a beloved farm in Columbia County announced today that they're looking for the next farmer to take over the property.

Forks Farm, located in Orangeville, is well-known for their regenerative grass farming methods and Farmer's Market.

Located just outside of Bloomsburg, Fork's Farm is 86 acres of pasture and forest land, including natural streams, a well-stocked fishing creek, a secluded campground, woodland, and historic buildings.

According to the listing, the Josiah Hess Covered Bridge, built in 1876, is maintained by the Columbia County Covered Bridge Association and is located at the southwest corner of the property.

Huntington Creek, a free stone creek with bass, trout, eagles, kingfishers, and ducks, flows along the southern boundary of the farm for over 2000 feet, according to the listing. Along the creek, there is a private camping grove, a fire pit, swimming hold, outhouse, and open area for recreation.

John and Todd Hopkins, originally from Colorado, purchased the land in 1986. "We had no idea the journey we were about to embark on," reads the Farm's Facebook Post.

"We began with six Hereford heifers and as we grew the beef herd, added chickens and pigs, we learned about our livestock, the soil, ourselves, and the friends that would become part of our local food web," they wrote.

Their farm continued to grow, eventually becoming a well-known community destination that provided fresh food, grass-raised meat, eventually establishing "the area's first and only on-farm, producer-only farm market offering the local community chemical-free, pasture-raised meats, dairy, and farmstead cheese," according to the farm's website.

The Fork's Farm Market, which runs bi-weekly from May to December became a hub for other local growers and artists. Oftentimes the market featured live music and some days, parents and children were invited to take a hay ride tour around the farm to learn more about the practices and see the animals.

In recent years, Ruby, the Hopkins' red golden retriever, became a fan-favorite and celebrity in her own right as she made friends will all who came to to the market–-dogs and humans, alike.

After more than 30 years of growing the community and managing the farm, Todd and John are ready to move into a new stage of their lives: grandparents, and soon, retirement. Their hope is to find the right person to take over Fork's Farm and continue the market and farming traditions as a new steward of the land.

"Over the next few months we will be searching for the next farmer to take over the property and market, and hopefully continue the momentum that the farm has built over the years," said the social media post.

The Hopkins are asking for the community's help in their search to help them "find the right person(s) that will be a steward to farm." Those who would like more information are invited to visit the property listing on the Farm's website.

As the Hopkin's journey with the farm draws to a close, they expressed gratitude to those who made everything possible, saying: "We would like to thank all of you that have been part of our farm over the years. From the vendors, our employees and processors, and our many customers and friends, thank you for being part of our journey."