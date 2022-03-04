South Williamsport, Pa. — The owner of JP’s Sports Bar and Grill in South Williamsport was charged with second-degree misdemeanor indecent assault on March 1, 2022 after a former employee came forward with accusations.

Joseph Livorno, 48, of South Williamsport allegedly put his hand down the pants of a female employee in the early morning hours of Sept. 29, 2021. A witness told authorities that prior to the incident, Livorno said to her, “let’s f**k.”

The witness and accuser spoke with a bouncer at the bar and were escorted to a vehicle in the parking lot. Livorno allegedly continued to yell vulgar statements at the woman as she left the South Williamsport establishment.

Detectives with the South Williamsport Police Station said the accuser contacted Livorno’s son, telling him she could no longer work at JP’s. According to the affidavit, the son acknowledged the assault in text messages, replying, “There is no reason for you to put yourself through anything like that the job it isn’t worth it.”

A meeting was facilitated between Livorno, the accuser, and witness. During the meeting, Livorno allegedly told the woman he was drunk or on drugs.

Detective Devin Thompson contacted Livorno and requested an interview. According to his report, Livorno denied the request.

Along with the indecent assault charge, Livorno was given a third-degree misdemeanor charge of harassment-communicate lewd, threatening language and a summary charge of harassment-subject other to physical contact. No bail was listed for Livorno, who will face Judge Gary Whiteman on April 18 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet



