Williamsport, Pa. — Mandatory overtime and short staffing required the transfer of the entire female population of 12 inmates at the Lycoming County Prison to jails in Centre and Clinton counties.

Lycoming County Commissioner Tony Mussare said the transfers, which took place Oct. 20, “free up COs [corrections officers] to help them with the forced overtime.”

There’s no specific timeline on when Lycoming County Prison will start housing female inmates again, but Mussare said, “We’re hoping it’s not going to be four or five months.”

The women were transferred last week and it's costing the county $70 per day to house the inmates at other counties’ facilities, according to Mussare. The Lycoming prison is housing 19 inmates for the federal government at a rate of $80 per day, which is helping offset the additional costs of housing the inmates elsewhere, Mussare explained.

It costs the county around $45 per day to house inmates at the Lycoming County Prison, he said.

Mussare, who is chair of the county prison board, declined to comment on current staffing numbers because of “safety concerns” and “security issues.” He was also unable to provide a total number of inmates currently in the prison, as “that fluctuates.”

He did note that the commissioners approved the hiring of five more full-time correctional officers at the prison.

These new guards were hired at the new starting rate of $20 per hour, which is a $1.90 increase over the previous starting wage of $18.10. The commissioners approved this wage increase Oct. 20 through an agreement with the prison labor union that saw all current correctional officers receive the same $1.90 hourly wage increase.

Commissioners Scott Metzger and Richard Mirabito voted to approve the wage increase. Mussare voted against the measure. Following his vote, Mussare said "it wasn't about the money."

The Oct. 20 meeting also saw the commissioners approve the creation of 10 additional part-time corrections officer positions. Two part-time hires were approved at Thursday’s meeting.

The county is currently engaged in ongoing negotiations with the union for a new contract, which Mussare said he was unable to comment on. He did say there is no deadline for an agreement to be made and that the guards can’t strike.

Just because five were hired doesn’t mean all of them will remain through training, Mussare said. He said that guards spend four weeks “shadowing” other guards during training and then are added to the staffing rotation.

Once that training is complete, Mussare said that some of the mandatory overtime should alleviated but that it won’t make “substantial dent” in the amount of forced overtime.

“We still have forced overtime issues,” Mussare said.

One such issue is that prison Sgt. Joseph Defrancesco has worked more than 70 consecutive days.

Mussare said that though Defrancesco is still working as of Friday, he does have some days scheduled off in the next few weeks with the recent promotion of Monica Laird to sergeant.

Laird is expected to start in her new position on Oct. 30.

Mussare said that the prison “should be in good shape by February or March” when it comes to alleviating mandatory overtime.

