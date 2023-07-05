The well-known online store for furniture and home goods, Overstock, is changing its name after successfully bidding $21.5 million to acquire Bed Bath & Beyond's intellectual property.

This news was shared in a press release by Overstock last week.

“This acquisition is a significant and transformative step for us,” said Overstock CEO, Jonathan Johnson. “Bed Bath & Beyond is an iconic consumer brand, well-known in the home retail marketplace. The combination of our winning asset-light business model and the high awareness and loyalty of the Bed Bath & Beyond brand will improve the customer experience and position the Company for accelerated market share growth.”

As part of the acquisition, Overstock now owns the Bed Bath & Beyond brand, including their customer database, website domain, and other valuable intellectual property. Overstock will also update its loyalty program and switch to using the Bed Bath & Beyond domain, according to the company.

The new loyalty program, "Welcome Rewards" will continue to offer 5% rewards dollars on purchases.

The Overstock website will now guide visitors to the new Bed Bath & Beyond website, as the company aims to eliminate the Overstock name completely by the end of 2023.

