Bed Bath & Beyond
Wikimedia Commons

The well-known online store for furniture and home goods, Overstock, is changing its name after successfully bidding $21.5 million to acquire Bed Bath & Beyond's intellectual property.

This news was shared in a press release by Overstock last week.

“This acquisition is a significant and transformative step for us,” said Overstock CEO, Jonathan Johnson. “Bed Bath & Beyond is an iconic consumer brand, well-known in the home retail marketplace. The combination of our winning asset-light business model and the high awareness and loyalty of the Bed Bath & Beyond brand will improve the customer experience and position the Company for accelerated market share growth.”

As part of the acquisition, Overstock now owns the Bed Bath & Beyond brand, including their customer database, website domain, and other valuable intellectual property. Overstock will also update its loyalty program and switch to using the Bed Bath & Beyond domain, according to the company.

The new loyalty program, "Welcome Rewards" will continue to offer 5% rewards dollars on purchases.

The Overstock website will now guide visitors to the new Bed Bath & Beyond website, as the company aims to eliminate the Overstock name completely by the end of 2023.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!