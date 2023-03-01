Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police and Penn College Officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound on Feb. 28 at approximately 11:55 p.m. near the 200 block of Park Street.

Investigators encountered two men when they arrived at the scene, finding one suffering from an alleged gunshot to his abdomen, police said.

Officers learned through their investigation that the two men had been fighting over a firearm when a single shot was discharged, according to investigators. Both men were transported to the hospital for emergency medical attention.

Agents said this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Agent Brittany Alexander at 570-327-7586 or balexander@cityofwilliamsport.org.

