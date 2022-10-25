Cogan Station, Pa. — In the early morning hours Tuesday, Firefighters returned to an address where they battled a blaze just a week ago.

Emergency responders reported to 1708 Rose Valley Road in Hepburn Township around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 for a home fully engulfed in flames.

Assistant Chief Brent Michael of the Hepburn Township Volunteer Fire Department was in command of the fire, which went 3 alarms, according to Deputy Chief Nathan Confer.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, said Confer.

On Oct. 17, a fire was reported on the same property around 2:30 a.m. Firefighters from more than 10 communities to battle that blaze which took more than an hour and a half to contain, according to the Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

The barn housed horses, goats, and haybales. One horse reportedly died in the fire. Firefiighters had to return to the barn when a haybale rekindled later in the morning, the Sun-Gazette reported.

Tuesday morning's fire, deemed suspicious, is now under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal, Confer said.

Twelve companies, including Hepburn Township Volunteer Fire Company, Old Lycoming Township, Trout Run, Eldred Township, Loyalsock Township, Montoursville, Plunketts Creek Township, Nippenose Township, DuBoistown, Nisbet, Washington Township, and Clinton Township responded.

