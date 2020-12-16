Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently issued its millionth REAL ID card, a major milestone in transitioning to REAL ID compliant cards and licenses. Beginning October 1, 2021, only REAL ID compliant cards and driver's licenses will be accepted for federal identification purposes, including boarding domestic flights or entering federal buildings.

In addition to a REAL ID compliant ID card or driver's license, passports and military IDs can also be used for federal identification.

“I am so proud that we have reached this milestone,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “From the beginning, customer service was at the center of PennDOT’s REAL ID program, and that continues to be our focus as the federal deadline approaches.”

PennDOT will continue to offer standard-issue driver's licenses and photo ID cards for those who do not want a REAL ID compliant card.

Based on data from other states with optional REAL ID programs, PennDOT expects 2.5 million Pennsylvanians to switch to REAL ID cards and licenses. REAL ID enforcement was originally scheduled to begin on October 1, 2020, but was delayed by a year in response to COVID-19. PennDOT also paused issuing REAL IDs from March through August, resuming in September.

“We want to do everything we can to encourage residents interested in applying for a REAL ID to start the process now and be aware of all the proper documentation needed,” said Gramian. “This will help ensure our customers have their REAL ID well in advance of the October 1, 2021 deadline.”

Customers can obtain a REAL ID by presenting documents for verification and processing at any driver license center. Federal regulations require that to be issued a REAL ID-compliant product, PennDOT must verify the below documents:

Proof of Identity: Examples include original or certified copy of a birth certificate filed with the State Office of Vital Records/Statistics with a raised seal/embossed or valid, unexpired, U.S. Passport;

Proof of Social Security Number: Social security card, in current legal name;

Two Proofs of Current, Physical Pennsylvania Address: Examples include a current, unexpired PA driver's license or identification card, vehicle registration or a utility bill with the same name and address; and

Proof of all Legal Name Changes (if current legal name is different than what is reflected on proof of identity document): Examples include a certified marriage certificate(s) issued by the County Court for each marriage, court order(s) approving a change in legal name or amended birth certificate issued by the State Office of Vital Records/Statistics. If current name is the same as what is reflected on proof of identity document (usually birth certificate or passport), a customer does not need to show proof of legal name changes.

REAL ID cards can be acquired by visiting any PennDOT driver's license center with identifying documents; ordering online with pre-verification; or visiting a REAL ID Center.

REAL ID cards cost a one-time fee of $30, plus a renewal fee (currently $30.50 for a four-year non-commercial license and $31.50 for a photo ID). The expiration of the new REAL ID will include any time remaining on an existing non-REAL ID card or license plus an additional four years, except for those who have two-year licenses.

REAL ID compliant cards are marked with a gold star in the upper right corner.