More than 200 victims of sex trafficking were rescued last month during a nationwide FBI-led enforcement campaign, “Operation Cross County.”

The campaign included the identification and arrest of more than five dozen suspected human traffickers and 126 individuals accused of child sexual exploitation and trafficking offenses, according to a release from the FBI.

“Human trafficking is a grave violation of human rights that preys on the most vulnerable members of our society,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in an Aug. 1 announcement of the arrests and recoveries. “The FBI’s actions against this threat never waver as we continue to send our message that these atrocities will not be tolerated.”

Nearly every FBI field office and their respective state and local partners were involved in the campaign. They also located 59 minor victims of child sex trafficking and sexual exploitation, and another 59 children who had been reported missing.

This is the 13th year that the enforcement initiative has taken place. The sweep is coordinated among the FBI, other federal agencies, state and local police, and social services agencies across the country to find and assist victims of human trafficking, particularly child victims.

The operation is also in collaboration with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), a key partner in the initiative that has played a pivotal role in over 400,000 cases of recovered missing children since its establishment in 1984.

“Our victim specialists, victim service coordinators, child and adolescent forensic interviewers, and other victim service professionals work collaboratively with special agents to ensure a trauma-informed, victim-centered approach is taken when engaging with victims,” said Regina Thompson, assistant director of the Victim Services Division. “This is especially important when engaging with victims of human trafficking as it is a very complex, traumatic crime.”

While the large rescue missions draw attention to the issue of trafficking, the FBI and its partners work to investigate and stop trafficking every day.

“Behind every statistic, there is a person with dreams, aspirations, and the right to live a life free from child sex trafficking and exploitation,” said NCMEC President and CEO Michelle DeLaune. “We applaud the FBI and their partner law enforcement agencies for their unwavering dedication to protecting children.”

