In the early afternoon of Sunday, April 2, our world at Northcentralpa.com was rocked when our group text revealed a message many of us are still trying to comprehend. Jerry Frear Jr., the driving force behind the growth and prosperity of this website, had passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. He was 54 years old.

Our current ownership group and team of employees will be celebrating four years of existence in May, but the entire journey began about six years ago, when Jerry and I sat down for lunch and he said, “You know the website Northcentralpa.com? Sooner or later, I think we’re going to have a chance to buy it.”

There was a twinkle in his eye when he said it, but those who knew Jerry would tell you there was always a twinkle in his eye. You’d never met a person with more of a natural curiosity and detailed intellect about an incredibly wide variety of topics. He had been an ordained minister who was also a tech junkie. He was a sports nut and a theatre judge. He loved cars, music, movies, local history, and local politics. And with any of these topics, he could go into such a detailed description, you would momentarily think you were in a upper level college course.

How many people could explain to you the interworkings of a Nascar pit crew and follow it up with an analysis of the complexities of the three-piece dance number he’d just seen in some high school’s rendition of "Bye Bye Birdie?"

Jerry could, and we never ceased to be amazed. We rarely questioned what he said. Jerry knew a lot about a lot. It was mind boggling.

But with all his interests and ideas, Northcentralpa.com was the entity where he had put his heart and soul. It had become his adopted baby, thus making us his surrogate family.

He had a vision for the site and where it could go, and he was taking us all there with him.

“When people asked us what each of our roles were within the company, I usually described Jerry as “the wizard behind the curtain,” said News Director Carrie Pauling. “He was our backbone, our navigator, our true north. Every day, he thought of how to make us stronger, smarter, and better.”

But those who knew Jerry would tell you he always tried to make those around him stronger, smarter, and better.

He was an adjunct professor of digital marketing at Lycoming College, but frequently taught free classes at the James V. Brown library, discussing everything from advertising to social media.

Jerry’s wife, Beth, is an aspiring novelist. When it came time to self-publish her first book, Jerry decided he could figure out the layout sizes, the software options, the printing companies, and all the other aspects of the endeavor. By the time Beth finished her third book, he was an expert on the entire process, so he figured he’d share his knowledge with anyone who wanted to listen. And he’d share it for free.

Jerry’s list of local friends and contacts was endless. Less than 24 hours after Jerry’s sudden passing, the Northcentralpa.com office received a text from Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter expressing his condolences to Jerry's family and co-workers. Slaughter wrote, “I can’t believe it. I was just there talking with Jerry about ideas for the city.”

And did Jerry ever love the city. A Loyalsock high graduate and a long-time resident of Edwin Street, Jerry could tell you more about Williamsport past and present than just about anyone you’d meet.

“You know Williamsport has more churches, per capita, than any other city in America,” Jerry once told me. “It’s because back in the lumber boom days, one of the great signs of wealth for the barons was to build a mansion and then a church.”

I also remember him going into a Cliff’s Notes description of activity in the area back during the lumber heyday. The hotels, the theaters, and the vast number of people from all over who were in and out of our region during that era. It was a fascinating re-telling, one that piqued my interest, and certainly a topic we would revisit on a later day.

Now, that day will never come.

But above and beyond all of that, Jerry was, first and foremost, a devoted family man. He and Beth had been married for 33 years, and while it sounds unbearably cliché, their love may have, in fact, grown stronger every day. Those of us around the pair would describe them as either “the perfect couple,” or sometimes simply by saying “those two are so happy together, it’s annoying.”

He was also a doting father to his son Jamin and his daughter Phoebe, while being a dedicated son to his parents Jerry Sr. and Judith.

Jerry was there for anyone who needed to lean on him, and there were lots of people leaning. We can only imagine how many things were presented to Jerry during a typical day, where his simple response was, “I’ll take care of it.”

“I’ve seen his Facebook page,” said NCPA partner Jeff Everett. “You have no idea how many pages he was an admin on. Did he get paid for some of them? Maybe. But I’ll bet he did most of them for free, just because he was good at it and he wanted to help.”

Always quick to laugh, and very willing to be self-deprecating, Jerry found irony in the fact that we were an online news publication with which he could handle every facet of the business, except the writing. He didn’t like grammar very much, and he liked editing even less.

I used to say to him, “You’re the smartest person I know who doesn’t know the difference between ‘your’ and ‘you’re.’”

He would laugh and say “I’ll leave all that to you guys. I’ll do everything else.”

But if Jerry stood for anything, it was “the next.” The next project, the next expansion, the next vision, the next dream. Never stagnant and never satisfied, he was always looking to improve our company and himself.

He’d become a certified life coach. He’d also taken up running as a new hobby and had completed his first marathon. And thanks to technology like ChatGPT, he was even becoming a writer. He was working on a book, or maybe it would end up being just a blog. He wasn’t sure. But while the format was in question, the topic wasn’t: self-improvement, goal setting, and achievement.

“That’s the hardest part for me,” Everett said when asked to reflect on Frear. “I’d known him for four years, and he’d actually gotten younger. He was in better shape, he had more energy, he was nicer. It’s not like as he was aging. He was getting better.”

And so were we. Northcentralpa.com continued to grow. We are now an affiliate of the Associated Press. We also have working financial relationships with both Facebook and Google. All of these were deals Frear put in place.

But his presence and his persona are what we’re going to miss the most. Yes, his knowledge was wonderful, and his advice was always timely, but the aura around him and the atmosphere he created will be impossible to replace for not just our team at Northcentralpa.com, but for everyone who knew him.

“He was just so optimistic,” said friend and Penn Strategies owner Jason Fitzgerald. “He was driven and goal-oriented, but it was more about his belief that everything was going to work out. That’s a good quality to have because not everyone has that.”

As we press forward at Northcentralpa.com, we do so in memory of our fallen leader. But as any good mentor does, he’s left us with the tools to continue his dream of providing quality, local, independent news, free of charge, to our local region.

For those of us who knew him personally, we will wipe away the tears and try to see all the beauty, excitement and possibility this world has to offer. These are the things Jerry saw every day. He saw them at times when the rest of us couldn’t. He saw them at times when the rest of us didn’t even bother to look.

We’ll start looking now.

Godspeed, my friend.

