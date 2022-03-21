Northumberland County, Pa. -- A local hot tub manufacturer is facing nearly $100,000 in fines for repeatedly exposing its employees to dangerous chemicals, according to the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Strong Industries, which has a manufacturing plant in Northumberland and a warehouse storage facility in Columbia County, was cited in February following inspections at its plant between Nov. 23 and Jan. 25.

OSHA inspectors found employees working in spray booths were exposed to twice the legal limit of methylene diphenyl diisocyanate — a chemical used to make polyurethane foam.

Short-term overexposure can cause asthma, dermatitis, and eczema. Workers exposed to higher levels over longer periods can suffer lung damage, according to OSHA.

The company was ordered to pay a fine of $91,157 and correct the problem by May 2, the report states.

Strong was also fined $7,748 for failing to complete an annual fit test for respirator face pieces, the report said.

It’s not the first time Strong Industries has been cited for workplace violations. Inspectors found workers were being exposed to high levels of the same chemical in April of 2020 and July 2021, records show.

A spokesman for Strong Industries said it is working with OSHA to address the issues and has made “significant investments” in its safety processes, Industrial Equipment News reported.

Read the OSHA report here.



