As you sit around at the beach, the river lot, the deck, the back yard, or the front porch, lazily passing the summer days away, you might come to a point where you’re sick of your typical play lists and Pandora stations. For those of you who remember the 1980s and love the music of that time, here are a couple of gems somehow forgotten over the years that might perk up your ears and make you say, “I remember that song.”

Some of them are from famous artists that inexplicably got left off the greatest hits compilations, while others are from one-hit wonders, and this was the one hit, even though it got lost in time.

We were going to give you a 12-pack of tunes, because that seemed appropriate, but this felt like an occasion where more is more, so we ended up with a baker’s dozen…plus one.

Feel free to add or subtract to the list. You can loudly voice your approval or displeasure.

Now, close your eyes and harken back while you listen to these 14 gems, and see if any of them bring a smile to your face.

INXS and Jimmy Barnes: I can honestly say I never understood the acclaim of INXS. Songs like “Need you Tonight,” “Suicide Blonde,” and “New Sensation” never did it for me. I can also say I had no real idea who Jimmy Barnes was beyond this song. What I do know is, it’s a cover of a 1960s song, it appeared on “The Lost Boys” soundtrack, and it rocks. In Australia, (where INXS and Jimmy Barnes are from) the song reached No. 1. In New Zealand...No. 2. In the US…No. 47. What? Take a listen, and tell me this song doesn’t rip. And then I’ll bet you’ll want to watch the movie again.

Andy Taylor. Better known as a member of Duran Duran, Taylor cranked out “Take it Easy,” for the movie, “American Anthem,” which starred real-life gymnast Mitch Gaylord and the real-life wife of Wayne Gretzky, Janet Jones. While the film itself was rather forgettable, this song is good. Not to be confused with the Eagles 1970s classic by the same title, this song has all the makings of a simple, fun, '80s rocker and peaked at No. 24 on the charts. For some reason, it’s been forgotten. Click the link, and see if you remember.

Bryan Adams: His killer record "Reckless" had smash after smash like “Summer of ’69,” “Heaven,” “Somebody,” and “Run To You.” Buried within these classics, however, was a tune called “One Night Love Affair” which climbed all the way to No. 13, but couldn’t find its way onto Adams’ “So Far...So Good,” greatest hits album. How this happened, I’ll never know, because this song is good. Tell me I’m wrong.

Prince: His catalog is endless. From “Purple Rain,” to “1999,” to “Little Red Corvette,” to “Let’s Go Crazy,” Prince showed over and over why he was a musical genius. With all those hits, something was bound to fall through the cracks, and sure enough, some did. One of these under-appreciated nuggets was “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man.” It reached the Top 10, but you never hear it anymore. Why? Maybe it’s because it was an upbeat tune centered around a sad message? Who knows? But this song has bounce.

Cinderella: This is the song I almost left off the list because I play it all the time. But then again, I think Cinderella might be the most underrated band of all time. So, if “Coming Home” falls into the “not forgotten” category, I apologize, but for those of you have haven’t heard this tune in a couple decades, you can thank me. Also, their lead singer is playing at show at Penn’s Peak in Jim Thorpe on July 6. You should check him out. He’s great live. You’ll be thanking me for that too.

Tony Carey: What? You say you’ve never heard of him? He also had a band called Planet P Project. Never heard of them either? That’s OK, neither did anybody else. But back in 1984, his single “Fine, Fine Day” peaked at No. 22. It’s a story-song about a kid who had an uncle who was apparently in the mafia. It’s like a four-minute version of "Goodfellas," and who doesn’t like "Goodfellas?"

Cher: I’m not sure if Cher was more famous her songs, her marriage to Sonny Bono, or the skimpy outfits she donned in her music videos that had a generation of people saying, “Can she wear that on MTV?” What no one can debate, however, was the girl could sing. From “I Got You, Babe,” to “Turn Back Time,” to her chart-topping hit, “Believe,” Cher could bring it with the best of them. A great example of this came from a Top 10 release from 1987, “I Found Someone.” It’s classic Cher with her classic voice, yet it doesn’t get classic respect. It should.

Joan Jett & Michael J. Fox: These two made a movie in the 80s called “Light of Day.” In it, they sang a song called “Light of Day.” Bruce Springsteen wrote the song called “Light of Day.” Do you see where we’re going with this? Yes, you can find many versions of Springsteen playing it live, and of course, they’re awesome, but in the 80s, there weren’t many people cooler than Michael J. Fox and Joan Jett. So, while the Boss will always be the Boss, let’s throw these two a bone and listen to their version.

Winger: What would a list of '80s songs be without a hair-metal, power ballad? While Beavis and Butthead did their best to destroy this band, they still managed to churn out a couple pieces of glam-gold like “Madeline,” “Seventeen,” and “Easy Come, Easy Go." But the best of the best was “Miles Away.” It’s a break up song that could almost rival Poison’s, “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” but never quite did. It made it all the way to No. 12, then faded out of existence. Bring it back, for old time’s sake.

Nelson: Firstly, they’re the sons of 1950s teen idol, Ricky Nelson. Secondly, they are two brothers; Matthew and Gunnar. Is that the world’s strangest name combination? If you’re going to name one kid Gunnar, how do you name the other Matthew? Be that as it may, their hit “(Can’t Live Without Your) Love and Affection,” went all the way to No. 1, but when was the last time you heard it played anywhere? This song is a singalong masterpiece, so where has it gone? Why did it disappear? Well, it’s back, right here, in all its glory.

Bon Jovi: Another legend who clearly had so many fantastic songs, there’s no way they could all make the greatest hits albums. But what about a gem that didn’t even make a real album? For some reason, that was the fate of “Edge of a Broken Heart.” Not to be confused by “Edge of a Broken Heart” by Vixen, it was written during the “Slippery When Wet” days but didn’t make it onto the record. It did make it to a B-side, (remember those?) and onto the soundtrack for the movie “Disorderlies,” but that was it. It has since shown up in box sets and expanded greatest hits albums, but this song should have had an '80s heyday and never did. Fortunately, you can enjoy it today.

Meatloaf: This one was from 1994, so it missed the '80s era, but…whatever. Meatloaf’s comeback album “Bat Out of Hell 2” was a mega-hit, led by the chart-topping classic, “Anything for Love.” Also coming off that album was the lesser known, but magically poetic, “Objects in the Rearview Mirror.” It’s a haunting tale of pain and tragedy and sex and lost loves, the singer lamenting the fact that some of these people were gone, and he’d never be able to find them again. Little did Meatloaf know the internet and social media were coming, and soon you could find anyone and everyone. At that time, however, wondering where people were and what they were doing, knowing you’d probably never see them again, was just a reality of life. The song only went to 38 on the charts and will never be revered like, “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” or the infinitely popular, “Paradise by the Dashboard Light,” but this song should be remembered and played on the regular.

Kix: No, not the cereal, the rock band. You remember them. They were big but not huge. Their album “Blow My Fuse” sold close to three million copies, and their biggest hit, “Don’t Close Your Eyes,” went to No. 11. But the tune we’re talking about was sweet little ditty called “For Shame.” It has the same vibe as Mr. Big’s, “To Be With You.” This is yacht rock meets “The Headbanger’s Ball.” Take a listen and whistle along.

Van Halen: What would a list of summertime songs be without the inclusion of this band’s summertime anthem? We’re not here to rerun the Van Halen versus Van Hagar debate. They were both great, and for those of you who don’t appreciate that, we feel sorry for you. “Summer Nights” is a great song, and for those of you who’ve never heard it, we feel sorry for you too. But you can remedy that right quick.

Again, we encourage you to comment, complain, criticize, or maybe even applaud. Whatever your bent, we at NorthcentralPa.com hope you have a relaxing and enjoyable summer. Hopefully, this helped.

