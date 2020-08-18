A pandemic is going on and there is great unrest in the country.

The economy is bad, and unemployment has soared.

Racial turmoil is great.

The vote is under attack.

Sound familiar? But it is not 2020 as you might think. It was 1920, and the third wave of the Spanish flu pandemic was impacting the United States. The parallels to our present situation are extraordinary and I encourage you to dig deeper on your own to learn more.

But of significance on this day 100 years ago, the 19th Amendment was ratified, and white women finally achieved the long-sought right to vote throughout the United States.

The suffragists organized a nonviolent, grassroots uprising of women that won citizenship, political liberty, and the right to vote for half the country. Lasting over 72 years, this clear and persistent movement for a more inclusive democracy is a central part of American history.

On November 2 of that same year, more than 8 million women across the U.S voted in elections for the first time. The vote set the stage for further reforms that continue today.

On August 6, 1965, the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was signed into law and guaranteed that all women, regardless of race, were granted full access to suffrage.

Voting is the foundation of our democracy. When a group of citizens collectively elects it representatives, it affirms the notion that we govern ourselves by free choice. An individual’s right to vote ties that person to our social order. Voting is the beginning and everything else in our democracy follows.

I, along with my other female colleagues, celebrate this day. But everyone should celebrate. Participating in elections is one of the key freedoms of American life. All people deserve an equal voice. We need to be a representative democracy. It took white women 72 years to get that voice. It took racial minorities 117 years. One hundred years following the start—the ratification of the 19th Amendment—we all need to honor our democracy by voting.

No matter what you believe or whom you support, it is important to exercise your right. Voting—it’s more than just a value; it’s the strongest virtue—the cornerstone—of our democracy. And it’s non-partisan.

Today, please remember to be grateful for this freedom.