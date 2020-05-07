Editor's note: Editorial submitted by Evangelical Community Hospital president/CEO Kendra Aucker

My mother was a nurse and she was very proud to be one. She taught me that being a nurse was a privilege and it was her passion. This year as we celebrate National Nurses Week and Mother’s Day, I can’t help but think about what I learned, and experienced being raised by an RN:

dinner conversations could get graphic;

almost any medication you could ever need was in the medicine cabinet or her purse;

she worked weird days of the week and holidays, and her schedule was made three months in advance;

nurses love food and they have many bring-a-dish parties at work;

someone was always collecting money to help someone or buy a gift to mark an occasion;

friends, family, neighbors, and strangers would always ask for all sorts of medical advice;

a nurse could handle all kinds of craziness at home because they saw worse at work;

as children, my brother and I were rarely sick enough to go the doctor;

we never got to stay home from school because you didn’t feel well; and

I knew more medical terminology at a young age than most people do in their lifetime!

My mother passed away at a young age. Thirty-five years later I see what I truly learned from her:

to handle pressure well;

be courageous and independent;

never think twice about women being strong or having a career;

prepare for the worst and hope for the best;

speak honestly;

stay calm;

be kind and help others;

love what you do and follow your passions;

honor diversity and stress equality;

give back; and

appreciate that life is short.

But this Mother’s Day, more than ever before, I realized I am not just somebody’s daughter. I am the daughter of somebody the world may never have truly seen until right now—a nurse!

The World Health Organization labeled 2020 the “Year of the Nurse and Midwife.” It’s turned out to be more prophetic than anyone could have realized. Right now, during the coronavirus pandemic, nurses are working side by side with medical professionals everywhere all over the world saving lives.

The fact is that our healthcare system relies significantly on nurses to care for patients. People realize this but have never thought about it in the way they have through the pandemic. There are many professions and jobs that were invisible until this point in time; now the community cannot imagine life without them. This applies to nurses. At Evangelical, though, we have always known we would not be the organization we are without them.

While I recognize my bias, I believe that the nurses who work at Evangelical are some of the best in the business. They care for their patients not to be perceived as heroes, not for the attention and praise. It is their passion. One could say it is their “soul” purpose. It’s what they trained to do but it’s who they are.

Today and throughout National Nurses Week, please join me in thanking our nurses who have always done the work of caring, healing, and leading. I am most grateful to all of you. And I am most grateful to have been raised by a nurse.