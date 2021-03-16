Williamsport, Pa. – Pennsylvania is beautiful, the cost of living is affordable, and it's the home to the Liberty Bell--a steadfast symbol of our freedom. But the Commonwealth, like any other state in the nation, also faces challenges.

Every day, the NorthcentralPa.com staff works hard to bring you the latest news from our region. You see our articles, but do you know about the bureaucratic battles and constitutional hurdles we take on to bring you the facts?

Our reporters rely on the Sunshine Act and Right-to-Know laws, which say that public documents and meetings are, and should be, accessible without hindrance. It reinforces legal protection to our reporter's access to information and records on behalf of the public. The constitution says it’s the people’s right to know what’s happening.

One week each year in March, news media organizations across the country use this time, known as Sunshine Week, to highlight the importance of transparency in our government and judicial system. National Sunshine Week is recognized thanks to the hard work of the American Society of News Editors who first launched the initiative in 2005.

In honor of 2021 Sunshine Week, Commissioner Rick Mirabito issued a proclamation during the Lycoming County Commissioner's meeting on Tuesday, highlighting his and fellow Commissioners Scott Metzger and Tony Mussare's support of local media.

"News is often now opinion," said Mussare. However, he noted that this region is fortunate to have good and fair coverage of local important issues by multiple news organizations. There is danger, he said, when reporters are silenced. Metzger also reinforced his appreciation of the efforts of local media and his vow as a public servant to continually answer the public's questions.

"What I would ask the media to do is continue to ask us the hard questions," Mirabito said. "Challenge us to be more open, because the only way we can grow together as a community, as my colleagues have said, is that if people have the facts, and they can make informed decisions from the facts."

Today, March, 16, is also National Freedom of Information Day, marking an opportunity to highlight the vital work our staff of reporters do to make sure you–our readers–know what is really going on in our government, our communities, and our world.

It’s sometimes an unforgiving job, so what motivates a reporter?

From NorthcentralPa.com's perspective, it's the opportunity to tell stories–uplifting stories about people who achieve and do good things, and revealing ones, about injustices or liberties taken, sometimes by the very people the public elects and trusts. It’s necessary to shine the light on both the good and the troubling.

We have investigated news tips from our readers and followed sworn documents to shed light on moments within our own communities where officials have abused power or are alleged to have engaged in questionable or potentially illegal activities.

It’s not always easy to access such documents. Especially during the pandemic, when offices are closed, and staff have been working remotely. Access to public information can be limited by circumstance. Also by choice and by arbitrary decisions.

Still, COVID-19 did not stop us from covering important topics which mattered most to our readers – whether at a school board, township supervisor, or city council meeting.

Corruption and insincerity exist everywhere, as does good and ethical service. Without public access to information, neither can fall under the light to be addressed or celebrated.

We take a moment to tip our hats to fellow reporters in all mediums working hard to bring light to truth. Happy Sunshine Week.