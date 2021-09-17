Submitted September 15, 2021

In a nation founded upon freedom and liberty, it seems the current administration has very little concern or care to uphold it. Forcing citizens, law abiding, tax paying, hard working men and women to inject themselves with a vaccine that is barely a year old and still under a emergency authorization seems like something out of a Science fiction movie.

But that is exactly what is taking place in our federal government today and what will happen to the hundreds of staff of the Bureau of Prisons that do not wish to take the vaccine at USP LEWISBURG , FCC Allenwood , USP Canaan , FCI Schuylkill, LSCI Loretto just to name a few locations in Central Pa.

These staff will be forced to retire early, resign or be fired if they refuse the vaccine. These staff members are your friends, neighbors, family, moms and dads and they are hard working Americans that work in some of the toughest places in this country. Forcing these good people to do something against their will in order to continue to work and feed their families in pursuit of their happiness should be a crime itself.

These people already obey the law, pay taxes and have sacrificed their own health and safety reporting to work daily for the last 2 years -- when our government was paying people more to stay home and do nothing! "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. (Opening passage of the Declaration of Independence.)

Individual rights and liberties are the bases of this country. These vaccines are under "Emergency use only" and therefore anyone that takes them gives up their right to sue the manufacturer or the federal government if there are complications, dangerous side effects or even death.

As the President of CPL-33, Local 148, if this FORCED vaccination goes forward, I demand at the very minimum the manufacturers and the Federal Government lift any and all such restrictions and allow every American or their family the right to seek damages if so effected by side effects, illness, injury, death or the long term effects of these vaccines.

If the federal government is going to force vaccinate American citizens, against their will, the first step should be to remove all legal safe guards for manufacturers and the federal government. If this vaccine is so important, so effective and so safe, they need to put their full backing and confidence behind it -- before they force it upon others.

Secondly, ALL illegals, undocumented, refugees, inmates, green card holders and any visitors to the United States must be vaccinated as well. This includes ALL members of the House and Senate, all their staff and everyone at the White House; NO EXCEPTIONS.

To sit back and select who gets the Vax and who does not seems to poke holes in the narrative that everyone must be vaccinated in order to reach the goal. If federal law enforcement officers at federal prisons must be force vaccinated, then why would they not do the same to the inmates? It seems we live in a era that it is easier to force, order, threaten and mandate the law abiding, the tax payers, and the legal residents because we have far more to give up if we refuse.

We will not sit back and be treated as subjects; we cannot be bought or forced to do anything.

"We mutually Pledge To Each Other Our Lives, Our Fortunes and Our Sacred Honor" (Closing passage of the Declaration)

A. E. Kline

President CPL-33, Local 148

USP Lewisburg

Lewisburg, Pa

--

