Letter submitted Sept. 17, 2021

The Pa. Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee has voted to subpoena the following on every person who voted in Pa’s last 2020 election: our names, date of birth, driver’s license number, and the last four digits of our social security number.

If a I got a phone call asking me for that information, I would report the call to the Attorney General’s office immediately assuming it was a scam to gain access to my personal funds.

The Senate intends to give all our information to contractors. What contractors? What will they do with it? What are the protections? The contractor will have enough information to start hacking into various

systems to get access to even more personal information and eventually financial accounts.

Sen Dush, the chairman, says “there are questions regarding the validity of people who voted – whether or not they exist.” Well I exist, I vote regularly, and I don’t like this.

Our elected officials are behaving like foreign cyber hackers. They will take our personal information and hand it over to contractors who, once they have it, can use it however they want.

I am calling on our state Senators to stop the steal!

Nancy Thaler

Tunkhannock, PA

The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this letter to the editor do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of NorthcentralPa.com.