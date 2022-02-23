Submitted on Feb. 21, 2022.

Every couple of years a movie comes out that portrays a malinois, usually doing some amazing things. We become captivated by their beauty, strength, intelligence and undying devotion to their humans. Naturally we are drawn to them and many seek them out as a pet.

This year is no different with the movie “Dog.” A story about a retired soldier with PTSD trying to get a CWD (combat war dog) to its former handler’s funeral. The dog’s name is Lulu and she is a Belgian Malinois.

The dog that helped take down Osama Bin Laden was a Mal. Malinois have become the favorite of the US Military and law enforcement over the years and most likely if you see a picture of a dog jumping out of a plane or storming a beach in a skiff, it will be a Mal.

The Belgian Malinois is a working dog. They need a job to do. A simple walk or a game of fetch is not going to cut it. Ideally they need something that constantly challenges them and is always pushing for more. They need exercise that is high octane and active. This is a key component to consider when wanting to bring one of these beauties into your home. But how would I know?

For the past 21 years our family has rescued Mals. Our love affair started innocently enough, I saw a tv program about Secret Service dogs. I had been a black lab person all my life, and at the time our family had a Sheltie. I jumped online and found out quickly that there were not many breeders back in those days, but I did find American Belgian Malinois Rescue.

ABMR is a national organization that rescues these dogs. In 21 years we have adopted 5, fostered another 4 and provided transport to many.

We applied to foster, went through the approval process and were selected for an emergency foster. That’s when Babe came into our lives and completely changed our world. She was an older Mal that had been reactive to other dogs in her previous foster.

The day she came to us, we signed the papers and discovered what an incredible gift she was. She had a strength and a calming power about her, we never saw the reactiveness that had been mentioned. She was a protector and presence, everyone knew she had your back. She always seemed to know in the moment what was needed.

My favorite moment with Babe happened when we picked up a young man who had just been released from state prison. We brought him into our home and gave him a place to stay till he could get a ride home. That first evening the young man sat in our family room and watched tv for six straight hours. He wouldn't talk, he just sat. Babe sat next to him the entire night and let him just pet her head. For six hours she sat and allowed his nervous energy to flow through her. She was calm, powerful and spiritual experience.

Malinois are fantastic dogs, but they are Not for everyone. They are "aggressive snugglers" and will easily knock young children over, or those who may be unsteady on their feet. When bored they have no problems chewing on whatever happens to be in their line of sight: crates, furniture, doors, walls, anything left on the counters. Keep this in mind when considering just how badly you want one.

They are also insanely good hunters. Their noses are legendary. This is why they are such fantastic military and police dogs; they sniff out All the things, and not just One of the things. Lightning speed means they will catch what they sniff out and it will be in the blink of an eye. Mals are great dogs and we love ours with all our hearts; however, they can be a big handful.

I understand the draw, believe me I do. I want to share with you a post on The ABMR Page from Marcia Tokson, one of our board members:

“We are all aware of the opening of the movie "Dog" and fear the impact it will have on rescue organizations and shelters. Those of us who love this breed beg you to do your research and meet the breed prior to adopting or purchasing a puppy.

Take your time and find reputable breeders who screen their puppy buyers, provide health screening for the parents of the puppies, use a contract and will always take back dogs from their breedings!!

If you prefer to rescue a dog, look for reputable rescue organizations who also screen their applicants, use a contract and will always take back dogs that are placed through their rescue program.

We are all exhausted from the pressure of rescuing ill bred, unstable dogs that people buy on a whim and then decide they cannot keep. We will not be posting articles about the movie or posts from trainers with their views on this movie.

The focus of our page remains on American Belgian Malinois Rescue and the dogs in our program. Please do not be offended if we deny your post if it is a commentary on the new movie. For those of you who think you may want to adopt -- ask us questions. Ask if there are malinois people in your area so that you can go and meet as many dogs and people as possible. A list of our coordinators is in the file section of this FB group and available on our website. Do the work!” Marcia Tokson

Please do the work! Owning a Belgian Malinois is a lifestyle commitment. They need love, care and more importantly handled. Know what you are getting yourself into.

If you want to engage with these wonderful dogs, let me recommend two things. First, look up Anne Gibbs at K9 Hero Rescue in Herndon, Pa. Anne’s great organization rescues CWD she has many, many Mals. She is always in need of volunteers and funds to care for these hero dogs.

Secondly, look up ABMR on Facebook and connect with the wonderful volunteers. You should find a group that will allow you to interact with these incredible animals.

Finally, there are not many Mals around but those of us who have them in our pack are happy to allow you to interact with us. Find out why we affectionately call them Maligators. Spend some time discovering what you are getting yourself into.

Our goal is to see these dogs thrive in the proper environment. These movies increase the number of backyard breeders, and when those puppies get into inexperienced homes, they ultimately end up in rescue. Let’s all do our part to ensure that doesn't happen this time.

The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this editorial do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of NorthcentralPa.com.