Harrisburg -- Buckle up while traveling over the holidays — that is PennDOT's reminder as drivers travel to and from holiday celebrations. As part of their Operation Safe Holiday messaging, PennDOT and the Highway Safety Network encouraged everyone to choose a designated driver if their celebration plans involve drinking.

“PennDOT is asking drivers to make this a safe holiday season by making good decisions as they travel to holiday gatherings,” said PennDOT District Executive Thomas Zurat. “Impaired driver crashes are completely preventable. Good choices, like designating a sober driver and seat belts, remain your best options for keeping yourself and other travelers safe.”

Outreach and education are just part of the Operation Safe Holiday campaign. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and approximately 350 municipal law enforcement agencies across the state will participate in the Click It or Ticket enforcement mobilization that started Monday, Nov. 15, and continues through Sunday, Nov. 28.

Drivers who are pulled over for a moving violation during this mobilization and are not wearing a seat belt will receive two citations: one for the moving violation and another for being unbelted.

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 24, and continuing through Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, PSP and approximately 400 municipal agencies statewide will participate in the Holiday Season Impaired Driving Campaign.

They will conduct high visibility enforcement efforts such as roving DUI patrols and sobriety checkpoints in hopes of reducing the number of fatal and suspected serious injury crashes involving an impaired driver.

According to 2020 PennDOT data, 1,000 crashes involving an impaired driver occurred across Pennsylvania between Thanksgiving and Jan. 2, 2021. There were 26 fatalities in those crashes.

For more information on the dangers and consequences of impaired driving and the importance of buckling up, visit penndot.gov/safety and padui.org.