Harrisburg, Pa — This week, Pennsylvania State Police troopers will be trading in their cruisers for construction vehicles to help monitor unsafe driving behaviors across the Pennsylvania Turnpike system.

In collaboration with the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, the project looks to create a safe environment for construction workers while working on the turnpike.

Mark Compton, CEO of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, stated the importance of the project: "While we implement many safety measures in our work zones for the safety of both our workers and customers, we need drivers to work with us to ensure work zones are safe for everyone. That’s why we urge motorists to slow down and never drive distractedly, especially in work zones."

Last year, the Pennsylvania Turnpike reported eight intrusions in work zones, which led to two injuries, according to a Pennsylvania Turnpike press release. Troopers also issued 436 citations, 395 warnings, and made two DUI arrests.

Pennsylvania enforces strict regulations for active work zones under Title 75, Section 3326. Motorists caught driving 11 mph or more above the posted speed limit in an active work zone, or those convicted for failing to drive at a safe speed after being involved in a crash in an active work zone, automatically lose their license for 15 days.

Fines for certain traffic violations, such as speeding, driving under the influence, and failure to obey traffic devices, are doubled in active work zones. The law also provides for up to five years of additional jail time for individuals convicted of homicide by vehicle for a crash that occurs in an active work zone.

Chat GPT assisted in the development of this article.

