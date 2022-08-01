Lock Haven, Pa. — In the wake of historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, local helpers are gathering supplies and donations to share with the people affected by floodwaters.
In a post by Clinton County Firewire on facebook, the organizers said:
"Several days ago, parts of Eastern Kentucky were devastated in historical flooding. I have been in contact with personnel on the ground and a group of us decided to help out. Matt Croak, Hannah Park, and I (Jon Plessinger) are traveling to Hazard, Kentucky to provide supplies to the flooding victims in need."
Plessinger and his crew are asking for the following donations:
- Dunnstown Fire Company - 119 Woodward Ave Lock Haven, PA 17745
- Clinton County Department of Emergency Services - 311 Frederick Street Lock Haven, PA 17745
The group will be leaving the area on Sunday, August 7 and will arrive in Hazard, Kentucky on Monday morning.
"We will be taking a 30-foot trailer (thanks Kyle A. Coleman). We are also asking for monetary donations for travel expenses, that would be greatly appreciated. If anyone has any questions, please let us know," the post said.
Flooding from rain has devastated the area, where the New York Times reports as many as 35 deaths. The National Weather Service in Lexington reported rainfall as heavy as two inches per hour, some places receiving up to 12 inches.