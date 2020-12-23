Williamsport, Pa. – After allegedly urinating on a convenience store, a homeless man was charged with open lewdness by the Williamsport Bureau of Police.

Randy J. Rinehart Jr., 50, no known address, is accused by Officer Andrew Stevens of refusing to leave At Your Convenience store, 452 Market Street, Williamsport, on Dec. 7 around 5:52 p.m.

Stevens said that when he arrived, Rinehart was sitting on a step next to the business and drinking from an open bottle of Yukon Jack.

"Rinehart was intoxicated to the point that he could barely stand," Stevens wrote.

The store clerk and a female who lives nearby told police that they watched Rinehart urinating next to the front door of the store.

"I was advised that Rinehart's penis and genital area were observed. I did observe urine on the side of the brick building," Stevens said.

According to the criminal complaint, "Williamsport Police have dealt with Rinehart and public alcohol consumption at least 13 recorded times in 2020."

Rinehart was charged with one misdemeanor count of open lewdness, one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and one summary count of public drunkenness.